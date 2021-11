Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Cheryl Hines on the Long-Running Show, Working with Larry David, Directing, and Juggling it All

Cheryl David is one of the most loved characters on the equally beloved show Curb Your Enthusiasm .

We couldn't curb our enthusiasm to catch up with the real Cheryl, actress, director, and producer Cheryl Hines to talk season 11 of Curb , her new gig on The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, life in general, and how she juggles it all.

The 56-year-old, who gets more beautiful with age, says the key to life is to try to focus on the joyful moments.