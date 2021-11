Hickory football set for first playoff appearance in program history

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS KICKING OFF,AND ONE AREA TEAM WILL MAKESOME HISTORY WHEN IT STEPSONTO THE POSTSEASON STAGE.HICKORY MAKING THE PLAYOFFSFOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEPROGRAM'S 26 YEAR HISTORY...THE HAWKS CLINCHING THEIR SPOTWITH A 38-30 WIN OVER LAKELANDTHIS PAST FRIDAY AND EARNINGTHE NUMBER SEVEN SEED INREGION 5- A... KEMPSVILLEAWAITS IN THE FIRST ROUND, SOIT WILL BE A MATCH- UP OF TWOSTORYBOOK SEASONS... HAWKSHEAD COACH DONNELL BROWN IS AHICKORY ALUM, SO HE KNOWS HOWMANY TEAMS COMING UP SHORT OFTHE PLAYOFFS, AND WANTS HISGUYS TOE PR BOUD.DONNELL BROWN: "SOME OF THEMWERE UNAWARE OF IT BECAUSEWE'VE HAD SOME PREVIOUS TEAMSTHAT HAVE HAD SUCCESSFULRECORDS,U BT WITH THE VIRGINIAHIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE DOINGREALIGNMENT, THEY WERE UNAWARETHAT THEY WERE GOING TO DOSOMETHING THAT NO OTHER HIGHSCHOOL TEAM HAS DONE EVEN MYTEAM WHEN I PLAYED HERE.

ITOLD THEM GUYS, YOU ARE THEFIRST TO BE ABLE TO SAY THATAND THAT'S SOMETHING YOUSHOULD CHERISH AND BE PROUDOF." EVAN FAULKNER: "IT MEANSEVERYTHING.

OUR DICSIPLINE ANDCOMMITMENT HAS FINALLY PAIDOFF.

EXCITED TO PLAY IN THEPOSTSEASON AND SHOW THEM WHATWE GOT." HICKORY ANDKEMPSVILLE KICK OFF AT 7:00FRIDAY NIGHT.