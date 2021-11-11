Chennai Rain: IMD issues red alert for northern Chennai & 6 other districts | Oneindia News
The India Meterological Department on Thursday issued a Red Alert for Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai and 6 other districts.

Heavy rain lashed out in many parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night.

