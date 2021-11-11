Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test now required at Ball Arena

Fans must show a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours to gain admittance to all events in Ball Arena.
Fans must show a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours to gain admittance to all events in Ball Arena.
Watch VideoAfter a 20-month ban, it's take-off for international travel to the U.S., allowing tourists to return to American cities..
U.S. Pandemic Travel Ban Is Lifted, For International Travelers.
The travel ban was lifted on Nov. 8, allowing
entrance..