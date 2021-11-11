Elon Musk sells Tesla stocks worth $1.1 billion after Twitter poll| Oneindia News

After running a poll on Twitter, Elon Musk sold shares worth $1.1 billion of his electric car company Tesla.
The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk.
#ElonMusk #MusksellsTeslaStock #Teslacars
After running a poll on Twitter, Elon Musk sold shares worth $1.1 billion of his electric car company Tesla.
The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk.
#ElonMusk #MusksellsTeslaStock #Teslacars
The world almost turned upside down when over the weekend, Elon Musk asked on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 930,000 shares of his company stock worth about $1.1 billion, according to SEC filings. Did he dupe his..