Elon Musk sells Tesla stocks worth $1.1 billion after Twitter poll| Oneindia News
Elon Musk sells Tesla stocks worth $1.1 billion after Twitter poll| Oneindia News

After running a poll on Twitter, Elon Musk sold shares worth $1.1 billion of his electric car company Tesla.

The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk.

#ElonMusk #MusksellsTeslaStock #Teslacars