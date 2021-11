Nykaa's Falguni Nayar is the newest female billionaire: Know more | Oneindia News

Beauty startup Nykaa's boss is the newest female self made billionaire in town.

Falguni Nayar runs FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which raised ₹ 53.5 billion in its IPO.

Nayar now is worth $7 bn.

She encourages more women to seize power after her succcess.

