Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, November 11, 2021

Why Home Base is so important for veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Credit: WCVB
Duration: 02:30s 0 shares 1 views

Why Home Base is so important for veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Why Home Base is so important for veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brigadier General Jack Hammond is the Executive Director of Home Base.

He explains why the organization’s mission is so important.

RUNNING ON A NORMAL WEEKDAYSCHEDULE.ANTOINETTE: THANK YOU.THIS VETERANS DAY, WE ARE ONCEAGAIN WORKING TO SHINE A LIGHTON THE NEED TO SUPPORT THE MENAND WOMEN WHO HAVE SO BRAVELYSERVED OUR COUNTRY.DOUG: WE’RE PARTNERING WITH"HOME BASE," A GROUP THAT DOESSO MUCH TO HELP THE VETERANSCOMMUNITY.BRIGADIER GENERAL JACK HAMMONDHAS BEEN LEADING THIS CHARGESINCE THE START.ANTOINET:TE HE’S THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF "HOME BASE" AND HEJOINS US LIVE RIGHT NOW TO KICKTHINGS OFF.GOOD MORNING AND THINK YOU FORBEING WITH US AT THIS EARLYHOUR.