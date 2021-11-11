Why Home Base is so important for veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brigadier General Jack Hammond is the Executive Director of Home Base.
He explains why the organization’s mission is so important.
Brigadier General Jack Hammond is the Executive Director of Home Base.
He explains why the organization’s mission is so important.
RUNNING ON A NORMAL WEEKDAYSCHEDULE.ANTOINETTE: THANK YOU.THIS VETERANS DAY, WE ARE ONCEAGAIN WORKING TO SHINE A LIGHTON THE NEED TO SUPPORT THE MENAND WOMEN WHO HAVE SO BRAVELYSERVED OUR COUNTRY.DOUG: WE’RE PARTNERING WITH"HOME BASE," A GROUP THAT DOESSO MUCH TO HELP THE VETERANSCOMMUNITY.BRIGADIER GENERAL JACK HAMMONDHAS BEEN LEADING THIS CHARGESINCE THE START.ANTOINET:TE HE’S THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF "HOME BASE" AND HEJOINS US LIVE RIGHT NOW TO KICKTHINGS OFF.GOOD MORNING AND THINK YOU FORBEING WITH US AT THIS EARLYHOUR.