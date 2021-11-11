Happy Birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio!

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio turns 47 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actor.

1.

His pregnant mom named him after Leonardo Da Vinci when she felt DiCaprio kick while looking at the famous artist’s painting.

2.

DiCaprio made his acting debut at the age of 5 on the TV show, 'Romper Room.'.

3.

He has his own production company, Appian Way Productions.

4.

He received his first Academy Award nomination when he was just 19 years old.

5.

His first Oscar win broke the Internet and became the most-tweeted moment of an Oscars telecast.

