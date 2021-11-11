Detective told Ahmaud Arbery's mother one thing, but testifies another to the jury

The trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery continues as a police investigator testified under oath, telling a different story than the one he told Arbery’s mother after her son’s death.
CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Watch VideoOn the steps of the halls of justice in Glynn County, Georgia, a call for justice.
"Dear God, we call you..