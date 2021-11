China builds village on Indian territory illegally occupied by them: report | Oneindia News

According to an NDTV report, India has taken strong note of a Pentagon report that refers to a 100-home Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh; Arindam Bagchi slammed Pakistan for not attending NSA summit; A married daughter of a government official dying during his service will now be entitled to government jobs in UP; At least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains.

