Thursday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: T, PXD

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, AT&T's Director, Stephen J.

Luczo, made a $2.50M purchase of T, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $25.04 each.

AT&T is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Luczo made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.98M shares at a cost of $29.80 a piece.

And also on Monday, Director Maria S.

Dreyfus purchased $2M worth of Pioneer Natural Resources, purchasing 10,632 shares at a cost of $188.07 a piece.

Pioneer Natural Resources is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters are able to pick up PXD at a price even lower than Dreyfus did, with the stock trading as low as $183.79 at last check today which is 2.3% under Dreyfus's purchase price.