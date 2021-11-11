YouTube To Remove Dislike Count for All Videos

The company said that its intention is to protect creators from harassment and "dislike attacks.".

"Dislike attacks" are when a coordinated group actively dislikes a video to drive up the count.

YouTube conducted an "in-depth analysis" on such attacks.

The company found that dislike counts can affect the well-being of creators who are attacked.

We are proactively making this change because YouTube has a responsibility to protect creators, especially smaller creators, from harassment and dislike attacks, YouTube Spokesperson, via TechCrunch.

The dislike button will not be removed from the platform.

Instead of seeing the count underneath the thumbs down button, users will now see the word "dislike.".

According to analysts, it is also important to consider how competitive the creator economy has become.

Platforms such as YouTube and TikTok have created funds specifically to retain top creator talent.

YouTube recently announced that its fund was in excess of $100 million.

It has also added several features to the platform in order to appeal more to creators that generate large revenue.

Lawmakers continue their attempts to hold big tech companies accountable for a number of issues, .

Including the mental health of longtime users and the ways in which misinformation spreads algorithmically across platforms