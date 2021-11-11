Mom recites 'uplifting' poem to daughter about loving her brown eyes

An Indigenous mom sharing a poem with her daughter on TikTok has viewers feeling empowered and emotional.Tia Wood is a singer and TikToker from Vancouver, Canada with 2.3 million followers.

Wood is of Plains Cree and Salish descent and grew up in Saddle Lake Cree Nation.She uses her platform to educate people about Indigenous history, culture and life.In a world where eurocentric features are sometimes considered the beauty standard, people with brown eyes can feel insecure sometimes.Wood's mother recited a 2018 poem by Nadia McGhee about a girl with brown eyes and it was so powerful.The mom groomed Wood's hair, did her makeup and adorned Wood in traditional Indigenous regalia.As the mother worked she passed on some wise words to her daughter.The video received a stunning 31.9 million views on TikTok.

"This is how you uplift someone without bringing others down," a user commented