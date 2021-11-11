Mariska Hargitay's Life Was Changed Forever By Law & Order SVU | Glamour 2021 Woman of The Year

"I have had the rare and unique opportunity to do it for 23 years and also grow into the lioness I saw her as." Mariska Hargitay explains how her role as Detective Olivia Margaret Benson on Law & Order: SVU changed her life forever.

From her experience in learning and portraying cases of domestic violence and sexual abuse, Hargitay eventually created the Joyful Heart Foundation to change society's response to domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual abuse.

