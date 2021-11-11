Federal judge OKs $626 million settlement over contaminated water in Flint, Michigan

People affected by the water crisis in Flint, Mich., are being awarded a $626 million settlement.
A federal judge approved the settlement Wednesday to compensate tens of thousands of people impacted by contaminated city tap water.
