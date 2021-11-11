'Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing' an exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial

Here’s a small preview of what to expect from the newest exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing”.
Here’s a small preview of what to expect from the newest exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing”.
On Veteran's Day, the Virginia War Memorial will unveil a new exhibit honoring Virginia soldiers killed in action. It's called..
Bill sat down with Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director, who shared more about the new exhibit.