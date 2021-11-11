Thursday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: NOW, SMG

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At ServiceNow, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of NOW, for a cost of $694.58 each, for a total investment of $1.99M.

Investors can grab NOW at a price even lower than Woodside did, with the stock trading as low as $673.89 in trading on Thursday -- that's 3.0% under Woodside's purchase price.

ServiceNow is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.

And at Scotts Miracle-Gro, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Gerald Volas who bought 6,000 shares for a cost of $171.52 each, for a trade totaling $1.03M.

This buy marks the first one filed by Volas in the past year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday.