Goodwill offers free computer training to veterans in need

OR GO TO OUR WEBSITEKRISTV.COM-SLASH-VETERANS INFOCUS, FOR ME.OR{** WIP***}{***VO**}JUST ABOUT EVERYTHINISGDIGITAL THESE DAYS, INCLUDGINFINDING HELP WITH BENEFITS ANDJOB HUNTING.BUT THAT CAN BE TOUGH ONVETERANS WHO LACK COMPERUTSKILLS.THIS IS WHERE GOODWILLCOMEIN.STHE ORGANIZATION OFFERSBASIC COMPUTER AND INTERNETCLASSES TO VETERANS *FREEF OCHAR.GEYOU CAN FILE MILITARYBENEFITS, FIND A JOB AND LK OORESOURCES YOU MAY NEED.GOODWILL RECEIVE