Instagram Is Testing a 'Take a Break' Feature

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced the new feature on Nov.

11 in a Twitter video post.

.

It does what you think it does, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, via The Verge.

If you opt in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20, or 30 minutes, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, via The Verge.

Mosseri says the feature is "part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram.".

Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app.

, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, via The Verge.

And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, via The Verge.

The feature is currently being tested with a "small percentage" of Instagram users.

Analysts say that it points to broader efforts by the platform and parent company Meta... .

... to take action and address concerns presented by whistleblower testimony regarding the company's own internal research.

Fraces Haugen testified before Congress about a number of significant negative effects that users of Meta products experience.

Including how teens often report feeling "addicted" to the platforms. While users must opt in to take advantage of the new feature, .

Teens who spend time on Instagram will receive a message urging them to make use of it.

.

[When systems] see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content, Nick Clegg, Instagram VP of Global Affairs, via The Verge.

