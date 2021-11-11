Inside the $46,500,000 Estate Of Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard

Today AD brings you to Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California to visit boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and wife Bernadette Robi as we tour their magnificent 7 bedroom mansion.

Custom built for the couple by world-renowned architect Richard Landry, the Italian-villa inspired Leonard Estate has been their family home for decades and is now on the market for $46.5 million.

When walking into the solarium, bathed in sunlight and flanked by imported Italian antique columns, it’s easy to understand you’re in the home of a legend.

Photo by Jim Bartsch