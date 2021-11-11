Cam Newton Signs $10 Million Contract With Panthers

Cam Newton , Signs $10 Million Contract , With Panthers .

Cam Newton , Signs $10 Million Contract , With Panthers .

On Nov.

11, it was announced that former MVP Cam Newton will return to the NFL to play for the Carolina Panthers once again.

On Nov.

11, it was announced that former MVP Cam Newton will return to the NFL to play for the Carolina Panthers once again.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the one-year contract is worth up to $10 million, including a $1.5 million roster bonus.

.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the one-year contract is worth up to $10 million, including a $1.5 million roster bonus.

.

Newton reportedly met with Panthers coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and VP of operations Stephen Drummond.

.

Newton reportedly met with Panthers coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and VP of operations Stephen Drummond.

.

Both sides were reportedly able to reach an agreement and the reunion has been made official.

.

Both sides were reportedly able to reach an agreement and the reunion has been made official.

.

According to NFL.com, Newton has been a free agent since being released from the Patriots three months ago.

.

According to NFL.com, Newton has been a free agent since being released from the Patriots three months ago.

.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is currently on injured reserve after suffering from a cracked scapula.

.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is currently on injured reserve after suffering from a cracked scapula.

.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is currently on injured reserve after suffering an injury in his throwing arm.

.

This means that with the new contract signed, Newton could be playing for the Panthers soon.

.

This means that with the new contract signed, Newton could be playing for the Panthers soon.

.

NFL.com reports that Newton is now vaccinated and eligible to immediately jump into practice.

The Panthers will play at Arizona later this week before hosting Washington in Week 11.

.

The Panthers will play at Arizona later this week before hosting Washington in Week 11.