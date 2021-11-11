10 Tips to Cook the Best Thanksgiving Turkey

FoodNetwork.com has you covered this holiday with help from the professionals.

1.

, Research if a fresh, frozen, organic or heritage turkey is right for you.

2.

, Factor in 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of turkey per person.

3, Cook the turkey on a rack of vegetables.

4.

, Brine to keep it moist.

5, Cook the stuffing on the side instead of in the bird.

6, Truss the turkey for even cooking and professional appearance.

7, Rub the turkey down with butter or oil before cooking.

8.

, Don't baste, it makes the temperature fluctuate.

9, Check for doneness with a meat thermometer.

10, Let it rest after cooking to lock in the juices!