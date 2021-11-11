A TikToker found Snoop Dogg handing out food at her local fast-food drive-thru

A TikToker is going mega-viral after sharing a video of her run-in with Snoop Dogg at Raising Cane’s.The video, posted by user Belle Nash (@bellenashh), shows the TikToker and a friend sit in their car while laughing .“Guess who handed us our food?” she asks.According to the video, she and her friend drove up to the window to get their food.At the window, they saw none other than the Doggfather himself.Snoop, wearing a drive-thru headset and holding their bags, stopped to pose for the camera.Nash and her friend asked if they could take a picture, and Snoop obliged