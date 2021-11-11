Kanye West Wants To Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

Amid rumors that Kim Kardashian is dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, Kanye West says he wants to make things work with his estranged wife.

Fox News reports that the rapper has kept relatively silent about his impending divorce, but that seems to have changed now.

While appearing on 'Drink Champs,' West clarified that the couple are still married and that they are only separated.

He said, "She's still my wife; ain't no paperwork." .

In an interview with 'People,' West addressed Kardashian's recent 'SNL' monologue in which she joked about the divorce.

'SNL' making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off.

And I ain't never even seen the papers; we're not even divorced, Kanye West, via 'People'.

That ain't no joke to me.

My kids want their parents to stay together.

I want... us to be together, Kanye West, via 'People'.

Fox News reports that West unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram after back-to-back nights that she spent with Davidson.

Earlier this year, Kardashian filed for a divorce.

The two were married in 2014.

They have four children together.