Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Why Her Family Told Her to Hide Her Pregnancy From Britney | Billboard News
Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Why Her Family Told Her to Hide Her Pregnancy From Britney | Billboard News

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s younger sister, dives deep into her painful past in her new memoir, including the struggles of becoming pregnant at 16 and why he family told her to hide the news from her famous sister.