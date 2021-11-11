Porsche to race in Antarctica

Porsche on skis is heading to Antarctica.

Valkyrie Racing participates in rally racing to combat child trafficking.

They’ll be driving a modified 1954 Porsche 356 fitted with skis and tracks.

To tackle its next challenge a 356-mile journey from Union Glacier to the South Pole and back.

The “Polar Porsche” had to be designed to combat the sub-zero operating temperatures.

Which may reach -58 degrees Fahrenheit.

Valkyrie Racing is planning to race its Polar Porsche in Antarctica on December 5th 2021.

Valkyrie Racing is planning to race its Polar Porsche in Antarctica on December 5th 2021.