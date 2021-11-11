Legends of Tomorrow S07E06 Deus Ex Latrina

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 7x06 "Deus Ex Latrina" Season 7 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE - When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are.

Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeable stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history.

Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star.

Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle (706).

Original airdate 11/17/2021.