Virginia veteran charged after covering 'F*** Biden' sign at Veterans Day ceremony

Two men were detained by Virginia Capitol Police outside Thursday's Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
Two men were detained by Virginia Capitol Police outside Thursday's Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
President Joe Biden has saluted the nation’s military veterans as “the spine of America” in marking his first Veterans Day as..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, whose son Beau was an Iraq war veteran, is using his first Veterans Day in office to..