Parent group wants end to COVID rules in 2-3 months
Driscoll Children's Hospital waits for authorization to start kids' COVID vaccination
The White House has unveiled its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.
Kris 6 News
Parent group wants end to COVID rules in 2-3 months
The White House has unveiled its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.
Watch VideoDemocrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy..