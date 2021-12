Fire at historic home kills one person

One person is dead after fire broke at a historic house on Millersburg Road between Paris & Millersburg around 3 a.m.

BRENTWILSON: THE FIREIS UNDERINVESTIGATION.WE'RE JUSTUNSURE AT THISTIME EXACTLY HOWTHE FIRE STARTED.WHAT FIRSTRESPONDERS DOKNOW... IS TWOPEOPLE WEREINSIDE THE HOUSEWHEN THE FIREBROKE OUT.SADLY... ONLY ONEPERSON MADE ITOUT ALIVE.EVIE: THIS HOMEWAS BUILT IN THEEARLY 1800'S ANDIS NOW KNOWN ASTHE GRANGE.

IT'SBEEN ON THENATIONALREGISTER OFHISTORIC PLACESSINCE 1973.ACCORDING TO THEBOURBON COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE...THE HOME WASENGULFED INFLAMES WHENFIREFIGHTERSARRIVED AROUNDTHREE THURSDAYMORNING.HOURS LATER...THEYSAY THE GRANGEWAS DESTROYED....AND TONIGHT, ACOMMUNITY IS LEFTWITH QUESTIONSABOUT THE DEADLYFIRE AT THISHISTORICPROPERTY.IN BOURBONCOUNTY... EVELYNSCHULTZ... LEX 18NEWS.