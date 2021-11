Doctor sues Sentara over ivermectin ban

INVOLVING A NORFOLK DOCTOR,PAUL MARIK WHO WANTS TO USETHE CONTROVERSIAL DRUGIVERMECTIN FOR THE TREATMENTOF COVID.

SOMETHING NOTAUTHORIZED BY THE FDA.

AS NEWS3 TOLD YOU LAST MONTH, SENTARAHEALTH SYSTEMS DOES NOT ALLOWITS DOCTORS TO PRESCRIBEIVEMECTIN TO COVID-19PATIENTS, CITING THE FDA, CDCAND NIH'S GUIDANCE.

NOW MARIKHAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINSTSENTARA, HIS EMPLOYER.IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW,NEWS 3 SPOKE WITH DR. MARIKTODAY.

OUR NE WS3INVESTIGTATES TEAM COVERAGECONTINUES, WITH REPORTER ERINMILLER.(ERIN LLMIER) "IN A NEAR80-PAGE LAWSUIT, DR. PAULMARIK, SAYS THAT HIS PATIENTSARE 'UNNECESSARILY' DYINGBECAUSE OF SENTARA'S BAN ONIRMVEECTIN." 16:44-16:59 (DR.MARIK) CAN YOU UNDERSTAND THETOLL THAT THAT TAKES THAT IHAVE YOUNG PATIENTS, YOUNGPATNIETS IN THE 30S AND 40S,WHO I HAD TO WATCH DIE, WHILETHE HOSPITAL PREVENTED ME FROMGIVING THEM THE TREATMENT, ITHOUGHT WAS IN THEIR BESTINTEREST.

DR. PAUL MARIK,DIRECTOR OF SENTARA NORFOLKGENERAL'S 'CRITICAL CAREUNIT,' IS A BIG SUPPORTER OFIVERMECTIN, AN ANTI-PARASITICDRUG THAT'S WIDELY KNOWN AS AHORSE AND COW DEWORMER.OUTLINED IN THIS LAWSUIT, HESAYS HIS RESEARCH SUGGESTS THEDRUG "SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCESCOVID MORTALITY" (PAGE 44)1:06-1:14 (DR. MARIK) AND IT'STHE PHYSICIAN WHO DETERMINESWHAT'S THE BEST TREATMENT FORTHE PATIT,EN NOT NAMELESSBUREAUCRATS SITTING IN ANOFFICE.

THE DOCUMENT GOES ONTO SAY THAT SENTARA ISSUED ADIRECTIVE TO DOCTORS LASTMONTH BANNING THE USE OFIVERMECTIN TO TREAT COVIDPATIENTS UNLESS THEY WERE PARTOF A CLINICAL TRIAL.12:10-12:24 IT WAS A MEMO SENTTHROUGHOUT THE HEALTHCARESYSTEM THAT WAS REALLYDIRECTED PERSONALLY AT ME TOPREVENT ME FROM PRESCRIBINGTHESE MEDICATIONS THAT I, ASTHE TREATING PHYSICIAN WANTEDTO USE.

HE CLAIMS THAT THEPOLICY MAY HAVE LED TO THEDEATHS OF FOUR PATIENTS WHOWERE NEVER GIVEN THEOPPORTUNITY TO LEARN OF OR BETREATED WITH THE DRUG.6:18-6:26 "...I HAD TO STANDBY IDLY WATCHING THEM DIE.BECAUSE I WAS NOT ALLOWED TODO WHAT'M I MEANT TO DO.

WHILENEWS THREE COULD NOT CONFIRMTHOSE CLAIMS... THE FDA, CDC,AND US.

SURGEN GENERAL, WARNAGAINST IVERMECTIN'S USE FORCOVID PATIENTS.

THEY SAY THEREISN'T ENOUGH DATA TO SUPPORTHOW IT WORKS AGAINST THEVIRUS.

DOCTOR DAVID BOULWAREIS AN INFECTIOUS DISEASEEXPERT GUIDING A MAJOR STUDYABOUT IVERMECTIN FUNDED BY THENATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH.HE SAYS... 13:55 (DR.BOULWARE) IF IVERMECTIN ISHIGHLY EFFECTIVE THAN, THENEVERYONE SHOUL DBE USING IT.AND THE SAME TIME IF IF IT'SREALLY PROVEN NOT TO BEEFFECTIVE, AND NOT HAVE ANY,ANY BENEFIT, THAT PEOPLESHOULD NOT BE USING IT ANDTHEY SHOULD REALLY MOVE ON TOSOMETHING ELSE.

10:37-10:51(E) SO HAVYE OU TREATEDPATIENTS AT CENTERRA, WITHIVERMECTIN AND IF SO, WHEN WASTHE LAST TIME THIS HAPPENED?(M) YES, I'VE BEEN BANNED.I'VE VENER BEEN ALLOWED TO USEIVERMECTIN OR MY PATIENTS.RIGHT FROM THE ONSET.

THEYHAVE BANNED THE USE OFIVERMECTIN IN A STATEMENT,SENTARA HETHALCARE SAID THEYFOLLOW GUIDANCE OF AGENCIESLIKE THE CDC, NIH AND FDA --ALL OF WHICH CURRENTLY DO NOTRECOMMEND THE USE OFIVERMECTIN AS A TREATMENT FORCOVID-19.

THEY FURTHER SAID..THEY'RE STUDYING THE LAWSUITAND OFFER NO FUTHER COMMENT.EVMSWH, ERE MARIK IS APROFESSOR, SAID THEY HAVE NOCOMMENT.

AS FOR POLICIES ATOTHER LOCAL HOSPITALS..RIVERSIDE REGIONAL AND PATIENTFIRST ALLOW THEIR DOCTORS TOTREAT PATIENTS WITH IVERMECTIMWHILE VELOCITY URGENT CAREDOES NOT.

