Court pauses release of Trump White House records

A federal appeals court granted former President Trump’s request to pause the release of key White House records from his presidency to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
A federal appeals court granted former President Trump’s request to pause the release of key White House records from his presidency to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The National Archives, a federal agency that holds Mr Trump's White House records, had been scheduled to give Congress hundreds of..
Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to briefly stop the release of key White House records from his..