The 2021 CMA Awards Biggest Moments

Country Music's Biggest Night kicked off with birthday girl Miranda Lambert performing a melody of her greatest hits on the CMA stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night.

Luke Bryan hosted the 55th Annual CMA Awards and was interrupted by his American Idol co-judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Later on, they helped appropriately introduce newcomer Gabby Barrett, who was on the 16th season of the singing competition show.

Barrett was nominated for four awards.

She performed a slowed-down rendition of "The Good Ones" featuring a string quartet.