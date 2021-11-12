BATTLE BUDDIES WALK THE VETERAN'S DAY PARADE

AND SINGING PATRIOTIC SONGS TOVETERANS AS THEY PASSED BY.AMONG THOSE TAKING PART INTULSA )s PARADE TODAY..

TWO BESTFRIENDS WITH A SPECIAL BOND.2 NEWS OKLAOHMA REPORTERJEANETTE QUEZADA WAS ALSOTHERE..AND IS LIVE NOW WITH THEIRSTORY..

NEW AT FIVE.JEANETTE?"This is BensonEug ene."CHRIS LARUFFA AND BENSON BECAMEBEST FRIENDS LAST AUGUST.THEY MET AT ANTHEM SERVICE DOGS.20:32:26:23-20:32:36:16CHRIS LARUFFA/ARMY VETERAN"You know, when you always havesomebody there that always getsup with you, that always givesyou the smiles and licks on thefaceyou know, it )s just awonderful thing having him."THEIR BOND GOES BEYOND THESMILES AND LICKS ON THE FACE.THEY ARE BATTLE BUDDIES.BENSON HELPS CHRIS COPE WITHBATTLES YOU CAN )T SEE.LARUFFA IS AN ARMY VETERAN.WHILE DEPLOYED IN IRAQ, HISCONVOY WAS HIT BY AN I-E-DLEAVING CHRIS WITH A TEMPORARYBRAIN INJURY, PHYSICAL INJURIES,AND P-T-S-D.HE CREDITS BENSON WITH ELHPINGHIM HEAL BOTH HIS PHYSICAL NADINVISIBLE WOUNDS.20:29:09-20:29:21:52CHRIS LARUFFA/ARMY VETERAN"Definite lywhen you )re aveteran there )s a otl of thingsthat you go through when youcome back to normal life andhaving your friends and peopleto count on is a big thing abouttt haso having today and seeingy )all )s support is really goodfor us."LARUFFA SAYS BENSON CAME INTOHIS LIFE WHEN HE NEEDED HIMMOST.20:30:29:49-20:30:31:43CHRIS LARUFFA/ARMY VETERAN"The transition period wasreally hard for m."e20:32:03:40-20:32:18:52CHRIS LARUFFA/ARMY VETERAN"For me, the VA wanted to put meon antidepressnats or what notand then I came out and myfriend told me about getting adog, a service dog and so I wentthat avenue and so I went thatavenue and it )s been the bestthing ever and it )s completelychanged my healing process."TOGETHER, THE Y)RE NOW URGINGOTHER VETERANS to SEEK HELP.20:31:47:36-20:32:02:37CHRIS LARUFFA/ARMY VETERAN"I would encourage veterans todefinitely reach out there aredefinitely people out theredefinitely willing to hepl andit )s going to be hrd aat firstand start searching for whatwill help you, you )re going tomake it out okay."TODAY THEY JOYFULLY WALKED THEVETERAN )S DAY PARADE TOGETHER -SPREADING SMILES AND RECEIVINGgratitude FOR THEIR SERVICE.NAT POP: HAPPY VETERANS DAY!THAT WAS JEANETTE QUEZADAREPORTING.CHRIS AND BENSON MET