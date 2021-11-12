Walker S02E04 It's Not What You Think

Walker 2x04 "It's Not What You Think" Season 2 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - LIAM IS SUSPCIOUS OF THE DAVIDSONS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise (guest star Tamara Feldman) to lure out whoever is watching them.

Liam (Keegan Allen) doesn’t trust Denise, or her husband Dan (guest star Dave Annable), which frustrates Walker who is trying to mend the rift between the families.

Micki (Lindsey Morgan) continues to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover.

Jackie Tejada directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (204).

Original airdate 11/18/2021.

