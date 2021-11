A smart bra for better heart health | Alicia Chong Rodriguez

Could an everyday clothing item help protect your health?

In this quick talk, TED Fellow Alicia Chong Rodriguez introduces us to a smart bra designed to gather real-time data on biomarkers like heartbeat, breath and temperature.

Learn how this life-saving gadget could help close the gender gap in cardiovascular research -- and, finally, usher women's health care into the 21st century.