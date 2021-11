Station 19 S05E06 Little Girl Blue

Station 19 5x06 "Little Girl Blue" Season 5 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion.

The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost, and celebrate the families they have become in this new episode of “Station 19,” airing Thursday, November 18th on ABC.

