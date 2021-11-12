Legacies S04E06 You're A Long Way From Home

Legacies 4x06 "You're A Long Way From Home" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE - Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan.

Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found.

Hope pays a visit to a familiar face.

Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity - and a surprise visitor.

Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star.

America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (402).

Original airdate 11/18/2021.