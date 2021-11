THE RAMS STARTING OFF HOT...HADLEIGH RICHARDSON...WITH THE BIG BCKLO OUTSIDE..FOR THE RAMPART POINT..BUT THE TITANS..WITH A BLOCK OF THE EROWN..JORDAN SCHWARTZ...WITH THE BIG BLOCK...THIS ONE WOULD GO THE DISTANCE..RAMPART WOULD TAKE THE FIRST 2SETS.

..BUT LEGEND WITH TAKE THE FALIN3..FOR THE UPSET..RAMPART PLAYS A WIN OR GO HOMEMATCH TO