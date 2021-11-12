Charcoal-Grilled Vietnamese Delights

Since it's opening in 2014, Mrs Pho has been introducing authentic Vietnamese food to the Singaporean market.

They have since reopened at Bussorah Street, just a short walk away from the original Beach Road outlet. The new restaurant features various Vietnamese charcoal-grilled street snacks such as the lemongrass beef sticks, as well as an "open-face" banh mi which has been popular with the youth in Vietnam. Mrs Pho Bussorah Street: Bussorah St, Singapore 199486 For more Yummy!

