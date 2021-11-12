Katrina, Vicky to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan
Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

