U.S. Rep. Cloud holds constituent open house on Friday

Michael Cloud will conduct an open house at his Corpus Christi offices on Friday to hear from his constituents.

FELONY WARRANTS, INCLUDINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A PUBLICSERVANT.TODAY, U-S CONESGRSMAN MICHAELCLOUD, OF THE 27TH CONGRESSIONALDISTRICT, IS HOSTING AN OPENHOUSE AT HIS CORPUS CHRISTIOFFICE.{***FULLSCREEN**}IN A NEWS RELEASE, CONGRESANSMCLOUD SAYS HIS OFFICE WILLASSIST VOTERS WITH WITH ISESSULIKE SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS ANDV-A BEFITS