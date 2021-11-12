Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, November 12, 2021

Dow Movers: DIS, JNJ

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views

Dow Movers: DIS, JNJ
Dow Movers: DIS, JNJ

In early trading on Friday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 5.1% gain.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%.

Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 5.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.8%.

Walt Disney is lower by about 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.7%, and Kyndryl Holdings, trading up 1.3% on the day.

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: DIS, BA

Dow Movers: DIS, BA

Market News Video

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..

Advertisement