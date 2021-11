Hindutva and hinduism are different things, says Rahul Gandhi after book row | Oneindia News

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stated that Hindutva and Hinduism are two different things and stressed upon the need to explore and understand such differences; Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed to Varanasi by UP CM Yogi Adityanath as he visits the poll bound state to discuss preparedness.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#AmitShahVaranasi #HindutvaVSHinduism #ChinaCovidSurge