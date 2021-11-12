Gov. Bill Lee expected to sign COVID special session omnibus bill today

Gov.
Bill Lee is expected to sign the special session's omnibus bill, which will change how Tennessee responds to COVID-19.
Gov.
Bill Lee is expected to sign the special session's omnibus bill, which will change how Tennessee responds to COVID-19.
Gov. Bill Lee says he plans on signing the sweeping COVID legislation this week after a special session of state lawmakers passed..
The Tennessee legislature will likely call another special session two weeks from now to discuss COVID-19 restrictions.
Beginning Tuesday, Franklin Special School District will be the latest to no longer honor Governor Bill Lee’s executive order 84..