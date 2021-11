Meet 104-year-old Virginia veteran who served in WWII Meet 104-year-old Virginia veteran who served in WWII

ISMY PLEASURE TO INTRODUCE YOU TOMY FAERTH, LOUIS FRAZIER.MARTIN.WHAT MAKES DADDY PROUDER THANANYTHING ELSE INLI FE?

ISTHE FACT THAT HE IS A UNITEDSTATESVETERAN.HE WAS DRAFTED.BUT HE STAYED THERE RATHERHAPPILY.WHAT DID YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT THEARMY?

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITETHING?

MY FAVORITE THING WASNOT BEDISCRIMINATED AGAINST.HE'S PROUD TO CLAIM BOTH THEARMY AND THE AIR FORCE.MOSTIMPORTANT THING IS HE LOVES THISCOUNTRWY AS GLAD TO SERVE ITIN ANY WAY HE COULD.AND THAT'SWHAT HE'S DONE ALL OF HIS LIFE.OUR GOAL RIGHT NOW IS FOR HIM TOREACH THE RECORD SET BY AVETERAN IN LOUISIANA.WHO'S112 SO DADDY, YOU'VE GOT OVEREIGHT YEARS TO GO.YEAH.

WISH ME LUCK.NOW IT'S GONNA TAKE MORE THNALUCK, BUT UM, YOU KNOW, YOU'REONEOF THE HEALTHIEST 104 YEAR OLDSAROUND SO BESIDES, YOU HAVETO STAY UNTIL YOU FINISH RAISINGME.OKAY.I THOUGHT YO UWERE GROWN.I THOUGHT SO TOO BUT I HAVEREGRESSED.