Activision Apologizes for ‘Call of Duty’ Map’s ‘Insensitive’ Depiction of Koran

Polygon reports that Activision has apologized for "inappropriate content" players spotted in a Call of Duty: Vanguard map.

The content, which sparked a furious social media response, reportedly showed pages of the Koran strewn across the ground and splattered with blood.

Screenshots were posted to Twitter showing the torn out pages and even that they have Arabic script written on them.

Polygon points out that Activision didn't directly mention the pages in its apology but acknowledged , “there was insensitive content to the Muslim community mistakenly included last week, and has since been removed from the game.”.

It should never have appeared as it did in game.

We deeply apologize.

We are taking immediate steps internally to address the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future, Activision statement, via Polygon.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode is developed by Treyarch.

Sledgehammer Games developed the standard multiplayer and the game's campaign.

Polygon reports that a representative for Activision declined to make additional comments on the incident.

In 2012, Activision removed the Favela map from the Infinity Ward-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 .

Players discovered that paintings in the map depicted a quote from the Prophet Muhammad:, “Allah is beautiful and He loves beauty.”.

At the time, Activision apologized and removed the offensive content from the map.

