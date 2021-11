PM on MPs refraining from engaging in paid advocacy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he does not "underestimate the vital importance" of MPs refraining from engaging in paid advocacy.

The PM made the comments during a visit to a vaccination centre in Sidcup, Bexley.

Report by Patelr.

