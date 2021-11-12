Daily Dividend Report: YUM,LRCX,MLM,PATK,NOG

The quarterly dividend will be distributed December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021.

Yum!

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock.

The dividend payment will be made January 5, 2022 to holders of record on December 15, 2021.

Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Martin Marietta Materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.44 per share on an annualized basis, is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt.

Patrick Industries, today announced that on November 11, 2021, its Board of Directors approved an increase in the amount of its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to $0.33 per share from $0.28 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 13, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021.

Northern Oil and Gas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.08 per share, representing a 78% increase from the prior quarterly dividend.

The dividend is payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2021.