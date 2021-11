Do Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, & Dwayne Johnson Really Know Each Other? | Vanity Fair Game Show

The cast of 'Red Notice,' Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, test who knows one another best in Vanity Fair's 'Red Notice' Game Show.

They filmed a movie together, but how much do they actually know about each other?RED NOTICE is in Select Theaters November 5, 2021 and on Netflix on November 12, 2021, www.netflix.com/rednotice